Jenyer (Jiyoon) has revealed a teaser image for 'Bad'!
After teasers for "Fire", "Birth of Love", and "Anger of Love", the former 4minute member strikes a pose as she stands against a red backdrop. Fans can expect Jenyer's 'Bad' digital single album to drop on August 24 KST.
Are you excited for Jenyer's first solo comeback with a dance performance track?
Jenyer (Jiyoon) strikes a pose in 'Bad' teaser image
