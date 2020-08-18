3

Jenyer (Jiyoon) strikes a pose in 'Bad' teaser image

Jenyer (Jiyoon) has revealed a teaser image for 'Bad'!

After teasers for "Fire", "Birth of Love", and "Anger of Love", the former 4minute member strikes a pose as she stands against a red backdrop. Fans can expect Jenyer's 'Bad' digital single album to drop on August 24 KST.

Are you excited for Jenyer's first solo comeback with a dance performance track?

