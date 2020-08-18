Peakboy & MAMAMOO's Whee In drop romantic duet track 'Diet'

Peakboy has dropped the music video for "Diet" featuring MAMAMOO's Whee In!



In the MV, Peakboy encourages his girlfriend, played by Jung Hanbit, to eat despite her worries about her weight. "Diet" is about letting someone know they're perfect as is, and Whee In sings the part of the girlfriend who thinks she needs to improve her appearance.



Watch Peakboy's "Diet" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

