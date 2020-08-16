(G)I-DLE wins #1 on this week's 'Inkigayo' + performances from TREASURE, ONF, VICTON's Seungwoo, and more!

SBS's 'Inkigayo' aired its latest episode with energetic and fun performances from your favorite idols!



On today's episode, VICTON's Seungwoo made his solo debut with "Sacrifice." Lucy came back with "Jogging," J.Y. Park returned with "When We Disco" featuring Sunmi, Brave Girls made their comeback with "We Ride," ONF came back with "Sukhumvit Swimming," ENOi returned with "W.A.Y (Where Are You)," and HEDY returned with "You Were Really Not Good."





As for the winner, the nominees were Zico's "Summer Hate" featuring Rain, (G)I-DLE's "DUMDi DUMDi," and Lee Hi's "HOLO." In the end, (G)I-DLE won with their single "DUMDi DUMDi."

Other performers were Kang Daniel, Saturday, Rocket Punch, ATEEZ, April, Jessi, Cherry Bullet, TREASURE, and HYO (Hyoyeon).



Check out select full cams of this week's performances below!





SOLO DEBUT: VICTON's Seungwoo

COMEBACK: ONF

COMEBACK: J.Y. Park featuring Sunmi

TREASURE

April

HYO (Girls' Generation's Hyoyeon)