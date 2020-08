Brave Girls's Yujeong is the next member up to reveal a charming new individual teaser image!

Following member Eunji's individual comeback image yesterday, Brave Girls's Yujeong also shows off her lovely visuals against a colorful background ahead of the group's new single, "We Ride".

Brave Girls's first comeback single in 2 years, "We Ride" will be out this August 14 at 6 PM KST.