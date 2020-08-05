Jay Park and Golden drop a fiery intro for H1GHR Music's upcoming compilation album

H1GHR Music Records is coming your way with a fiery hip-hop compilation album to go down in the books!

The upcoming, first ever H1GHR Music compilation album will be divided into two parts - 'Red Tape: H1GHR' and 'Blue Tape: H1GHR'. Every single artist under H1GHR Music from Jay Park to pH-1, Sik-K, Golden (G.Soul), GroovyRoom, BIG Naughty, HAON, DJ SMMT, Woogie, 28AV, Woodie Gochild, as well as the label's newest artist Trade L, plans on participating in the compilation album.



'Red Tape: H1GHR' will be out this September 2, followed closely by 'Blue Tape: H1GHR' out on September 16. To raise anticipation for the compilation of well-made hip-hop masterpieces, H1GHR Music's Jay Park and Golden have teamed up for a fiery intro video, which you can catch above!





Stay tuned for even more content from H1GHR Music Records, coming soon!