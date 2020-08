Pentagon will be spending time with fans through their first official online fan meeting, 'PENTAG-ON AIR'!

Tickets for the event go on sale beginning on August 6 at 2 PM KST via Interpark. As you can see in the group's main teaser poster below, the Pentagon members have dressed up in neat, sleek suits to prepare for a special time with their fan club, UNIVERSE.

Will you be tuning in to Pentagon's 'PENTAG-ON AIR' online, this September 6 at 5 PM KST?