Super Junior's Siwon opens up about 21 days on the sea for 'Yacht Expedition' filming

Super Junior's Siwon opened up about spending 21 days on the sea for the filming of 'Yacht Expedition'.



During the 'Yacht Expedition' press conference on August 12, Siwon was asked about his experience on the open sea and whether he was bothered by not being able to maintain his 'idol routine' when it came to his looks. He expressed, "I didn't feel any pressure because I couldn't manage my looks as an idol. I thought about it in a positive way because I was able to show a different side of me."



As for the most difficult part of the show, Siwon responded, "Sleeping was really difficult. Nothing completely dried from a damp state, and having to sleep like that wasn't easy at first." He concluded, "We used the bathroom outside, and it was a fun and meaningful experience for us."



MBC Every1's 'Yacht Expedition' follows Siwon, Jin Goo, Jang Ki Ha, and Song Ho Jun as they spend 21 days on the Pacific Ocean. It's set to premiere on August 17 at 8:30 PM KST.