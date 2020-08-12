Brave Girls go on a retro night drive in 'We Ride' MV teaser

Brave Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "We Ride".



The MV teaser follows the Brave Entertainment girl group as they take off on a retro, night drive. "We Ride" marks Brave Girls' first release since their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017.



Brave Girls' first comeback single in 2 years "We Ride" will be out on August 14 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



