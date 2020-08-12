28

2

Teaser
Posted by germainej

Brave Girls go on a retro night drive in 'We Ride' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

Brave Girls have dropped their music video teaser for "We Ride".

The MV teaser follows the Brave Entertainment girl group as they take off on a retro, night drive. "We Ride" marks Brave Girls' first release since their single 'Rollin'' in March of 2017.

Brave Girls' first comeback single in 2 years "We Ride" will be out on August 14 at 6 PM KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?

  1. Brave Girls
  2. WE RIDE
3

isanghansonyeon88 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

OMG YAAAAASSS LOOK WHO'S BACK TO SLAAYYYY

2

pink_oracle7,666 pts 18 hours ago 0
18 hours ago

Oof, that retro sound isn't it for me. But I wish the girls the best of luck.

