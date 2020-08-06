26

Music Video
Cherry Bullet have summer fun in 'Aloha Oe' MV

Cherry Bullet have dropped their music video for "Aloha Oe"!

In the MV, the Cherry Bullet members have summer fun on the tennis court and by the pool. "Aloha Oe" is the girl group's second digital single, and it's about enjoying what summer has to offer.

Watch Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Wtf aloha oe


more like aloya yeh pronounce it properly

