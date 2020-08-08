VICTON's Seungwoo reveals 'Want It' track preview for 'Fame' solo debut

VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed a track preview for "Want It"!



"Want It" is an R&B track with groovy elements, and Seungwoo has written the lyrics as well as for the rest of the songs on his solo debut album. The VICTON member's first solo mini album 'Fame' will be out on August 10 at 6 PM KST.



Listen to Seungwoo's "Want It" track preview above and his previews for "Answer Me" and "Forest", "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person", and "Fever" if you missed them.



