14

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

VICTON's Seungwoo reveals 'Want It' track preview for 'Fame' solo debut

AKP STAFF

VICTON's Seungwoo has revealed a track preview for "Want It"!

"Want It" is an R&B track with groovy elements, and Seungwoo has written the lyrics as well as for the rest of the songs on his solo debut album. The VICTON member's first solo mini album 'Fame' will be out on August 10 at 6 PM KST.

Listen to Seungwoo's "Want It" track preview above and his previews for "Answer Me" and "Forest", "Sacrifice" and "Childish Person", and "Fever" if you missed them.  

  1. VICTON
  2. Seungwoo
  3. Han Seung Woo
  4. FAME
2 1,108 Share 82% Upvoted

0

Iamalittledai5y315 pts 23 hours ago 0
23 hours ago

Can he be any cuter

Share

0

xx-jenn-xx1,113 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Woo you gotta stop teasing me sir....you are incredibly sexy....just release everything right now..you're killin me

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND