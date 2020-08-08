Cherry Bullet reveal 'MV views event' for 'Aloha Oe' comeback

Cherry Bullet have revealed their 'MV views event' for their "Aloha Oe" comeback.



The girl group dropped their second digital single "Aloha Oe" on August 6 KST, and they've now revealed what fans can expect if they watch the MV. According to the announcement below, Cherry Bullet will be releasing an 'eye contact version' video of "Aloha Oe" if the MV reaches 5 million hits, while an unknown special video will be released if views hit 10 million.



The "Aloha Oe" MVs on 1theK's channel as well as FNC Entertainment's channel will count towards the views, and the event ends when promotions for the track end.



Have you watched Cherry Bullet's "Aloha Oe" MV?



