Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

Oh My Girl x 'Pororo the Little Penguin' reveal adorable MV teasers for 'SUPADUPA' collab

AKP STAFF

Oh My Girl and 'Pororo the Little Penguin' have revealed more adorable music video teasers for their "SUPADUPA" collaboration.

In the first MV teaser, Oh My Girl inspired Loopy from the adorable animated series, and in the latest teasers, other stars from the 'Pororo the Little Penguin' group make an appearance. "SUPADUPA" is an uplifting track about believing in yourself and achieving your goals, and it's set to drop on August 16 KST.

What do you think of Oh My Girl x 'Pororo the Little Penguin's latest "SUPADUPA" MV teasers?

  1. Oh My Girl
  2. 'PORORO THE LITTLE PENGUIN'
  3. SUPADUPA
bartkun9,939 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

cuteee!

pikachuki17 pts 17 hours ago
17 hours ago

So much cuteness, you go Oh My Girl!

