Yoseob chosen as the MC to 'COME BACK SHOW MU:TALK LIVE'

Highlight's Yoseob has already snagged an MC spot right out of the military.

'COME BACK SHOW MU:TALK LIVE'will invite idols, rappers, and other talented musicians and focus on the comeback stages of various K-pop stars. The artists coming back that week be invited and have live talks and stages with the fans. The show will be handled by Kakao M and be produced by Cho Eun Suk and Yoo Joo Sang, who have experience on various music shows and end of the year shows.

The show will air starting on September 14th through the Kakao TV Channel.