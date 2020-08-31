1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 31 minutes ago

Yoseob chosen as the MC to 'COME BACK SHOW MU:TALK LIVE'

AKP STAFF

Highlight's Yoseob has already snagged an MC spot right out of the military.

'COME BACK SHOW MU:TALK LIVE'will invite idols, rappers, and other talented musicians and focus on the comeback stages of various K-pop stars. The artists coming back that week be invited and have live talks and stages with the fans. The show will be handled by Kakao M and be produced by Cho Eun Suk and Yoo Joo Sang, who have experience on various music shows and end of the year shows.

The show will air starting on September 14th through the Kakao TV Channel.

  1. Highlight
  2. Yoseob
0 242 Share 100% Upvoted
SISTAR, Bora
Bora signs with KEYEAST
5 hours ago   0   4,403
misc.
Comedian Ji Sang Ryul signs with IMAGE9 ENT
58 minutes ago   0   215

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND