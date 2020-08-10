6

0

Misc
Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

A.C.E bring you on their journey across South Korea through "On The Road"

AKP STAFF

On August 9, boy group A.C.E released a full-length film titled "A.C.E on the road". 

The film documents the group backpacking across various locations in South Korea, featuring the members' resilience and teamwork. This is a special documentary video to mark the third anniversary of A.C.E’s debut.

The film started with Donghoon’s words, “Not being able to travel a lot after debut is something I find a pity the most.”, and with this, the group embarked on a three-day journey without the help of their agency.

The group also held a screening with their fans on August 8 and 9 with their fans at Hongdae Lotte Cinema. In line with the government’s social distance policy to prevent the spread of COVID19, a safe distance were kept between seats and fans were required to put on their masks.

Meanwhile, A.C.E is scheduled to release a mini album in early September.

  1. A.C.E
2 367 Share 100% Upvoted

1

quark123957,807 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

I really love that they put this up on YouTube for free for all Choice.

Share

0

athalia-b873 pts 19 minutes ago 0
19 minutes ago

Darn you no eng subtitles, ig I'll prob just have to wait for a bit. But I'm sure it'll be worth it in the end ^^

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND