A.C.E bring you on their journey across South Korea through "On The Road"

On August 9, boy group A.C.E released a full-length film titled "A.C.E on the road".

The film documents the group backpacking across various locations in South Korea, featuring the members' resilience and teamwork. This is a special documentary video to mark the third anniversary of A.C.E’s debut.

The film started with Donghoon’s words, “Not being able to travel a lot after debut is something I find a pity the most.”, and with this, the group embarked on a three-day journey without the help of their agency.

The group also held a screening with their fans on August 8 and 9 with their fans at Hongdae Lotte Cinema. In line with the government’s social distance policy to prevent the spread of COVID19, a safe distance were kept between seats and fans were required to put on their masks.

Meanwhile, A.C.E is scheduled to release a mini album in early September.