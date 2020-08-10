Former AOA member Mina is discharged from the hospital + currently resting at mother's house

On August 10, former AOA member Mina’s agency Woori Actors told Xsports news that Mina was discharged from the hospital yesterday (9th) and is currently resting at her mother’s house.

They also added, “She will be taking a rest because her stability is our top priority. We do not have any plans for further activities.”

Mina was previously rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt on August 8. Thereafter, Mina's ex-agency FNC Entertainment also issued an official statement regarding former AOA member Mina's social media claims.