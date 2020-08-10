15

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former AOA member Mina is discharged from the hospital + currently resting at mother's house

On August 10, former AOA member Mina’s agency Woori Actors told Xsports news that Mina was discharged from the hospital yesterday (9th) and is currently resting at her mother’s house.

They also added, “She will be taking a rest because her stability is our top priority. We do not have any plans for further activities.

Mina was previously rushed to the hospital following an alleged suicide attempt on August 8. Thereafter, Mina's ex-agency FNC Entertainment also issued an official statement regarding former AOA member Mina's social media claims.

gookr2,264 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

oh god i hope she gets the help she needs. this is so scary. im sick and tired of preventable deaths and harm. she deserves love and support. wish her happiness bc she doesnt deserve this

oneinchspoon10 pts 27 minutes ago 0
27 minutes ago

I hope she get better soon, and I think she shouldn't use SNS for the time being. It wont help with the recovery and SNS will only bring more unecessary mention that will impact current and former AOA members.

I'm not saying that she's wrong for speaking up, but not all netizen can take it really well

