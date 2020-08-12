41

NCT's WayV reveal dance practice video for English version of 'Bad Alive'

AKP STAFF

NCT unit WayV have revealed the dance practice video for their English version of "Bad Alive".

In the dance practice video, WayV go all out for their powerful choreography. "Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song.

Watch WayV's "Bad Alive" dance practice above, and watch the MV here if you missed it.

  1. NCT
  2. WayV
  3. BAD ALIVE
2

xx-jenn-xx1,414 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Sexy Fuckers.....Dammit Ten and Lucas ya'll need hosed off...too hot

Share

-4

bybybyly256 pts 1 day ago 3
1 day ago

Their name is WayV not NCT's WayV !!! You don't say SM's SuperM or SM's NCT127...just SuperM and NCT127

Share

3 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

