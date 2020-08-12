NCT's WayV reveal dance practice video for English version of 'Bad Alive'

NCT unit WayV have revealed the dance practice video for their English version of "Bad Alive".



In the dance practice video, WayV go all out for their powerful choreography. "Bad Alive" is a track from the NCT subunit's 2020 album 'Awaken the World', which featured "Turn Back Time" as the title song.



Watch WayV's "Bad Alive" dance practice above, and watch the MV here if you missed it.



