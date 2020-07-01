10

3

Misc
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 16 minutes ago

Yulhee impresses with a sexy dance performance of 'My Oh My' 5 months after giving birth to her twins

AKP STAFF

On July 1, former LABOUM member Yulhee greeted viewers with a surprise dance performance video via her very own YouTube channel, 'Yulhee's House'!

On this day, the former idol showcased a sexy choreography to Camila Cabello's "My Oh My", displaying professionalism both with her controlled moves and with her chic facial expressions. Many commended Yulhee for her charismatic transformation, as just 5 months ago, she gave birth to twins!

As many of you know, Yulhee is married to F.T. Island drummer Minhwan with one son and twin baby girls. The couple previously garnered attention for their loving family lifestyle on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband'. 

Make sure to follow Yulhee's YouTube channel above for more unique contents!

  1. misc.
2 850 Share 77% Upvoted

1

cabbagejuice1,227 pts 7 minutes ago 0
7 minutes ago

nice to see a former idol promote music/dancing after having kids. ive really only seen the husbands promote and the moms stay in the shadows like soyul and heejun

Share

0

Violetta1234,435 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

What's with all the downvotes? Just because she's a mother doesn't mean she can't have a life or use her skills to entertain people. Some of you people have some really weird notions about how life works.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND