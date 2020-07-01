Yulhee impresses with a sexy dance performance of 'My Oh My' 5 months after giving birth to her twins

On July 1, former LABOUM member Yulhee greeted viewers with a surprise dance performance video via her very own YouTube channel, 'Yulhee's House'!

On this day, the former idol showcased a sexy choreography to Camila Cabello's "My Oh My", displaying professionalism both with her controlled moves and with her chic facial expressions. Many commended Yulhee for her charismatic transformation, as just 5 months ago, she gave birth to twins!

As many of you know, Yulhee is married to F.T. Island drummer Minhwan with one son and twin baby girls. The couple previously garnered attention for their loving family lifestyle on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband'.

Make sure to follow Yulhee's YouTube channel above for more unique contents!

