Jung Yoo Mi & Choi Woo Sik prepare to head off on a 'Summer Vacation' in new tvN reality teaser

A brand new, healing travel reality is coming to tvN soon, headed by Na Young Suk PD starring actress Jung Yoo Mi and actor Choi Woo Sik!

There's not much information about the upcoming new tvN program other than that it's titled 'Summer Vacation', premiering this July 17 at 9:10 PM KST. The program will be taking over right after the currently airing season of Na PD's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village.

In the brief, puzzling first teaser above, Jung Yoo Mi and Choi Woo Sik discuss some of their thoughts and hopes regarding their summer getaway. Jung Yoo Mi tells Choi Woo Sik to make friends with younger children during their trip, while Choi Woo Sik is concerned about how underdressed he is compared to Jung Yoo Mi.

Meanwhile, Jung Yoo Mi and Choi Woo Sik are also currently working together in a new film called 'Wonderland', also starring Gong Yoo, Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Tang Wei, etc.