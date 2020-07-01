Jang Sung Kyu, Jay Park, Sik-K, & Groovyroom team up in a retro MV for 'Workman'

Jang Sung Kyu, Jay Park, Sik-K, and Groovyroom are here with a fun, funky song dedicated to all the hardworking salaried men and women!

The unique collaboration single "Workman" produced by Groovyroom is a theme song for Studio LuluLala's ongoing YouTube series, 'Workman'. Jang Sung Kyu himself participated in writing some of the song's lyrics and ad libs, hoping to bring laughter to big fans of the 'Workman' series.

Furthermore, all proceeds earned from the release of "Workman" will be donated to help individuals injured in labor-related or industrial accidents. Check out the full retro MV above!

