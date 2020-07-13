Upcoming hip-hop duo XRO drops MV teaser for debut single 'Welcome To My Jungle'

XRO is getting closer and closer to their official debut!

On July 13 KST, the MAJOR9 Entertainment hip-hop duo, which consists of former 'MIXNINE' contestant Hiro and former 'Produce 101' contestant Jaechan, revealed the music video teaser for their debut single "Welcome To My Jungle." In the clip, the two exhibit high energy as they are joined by a number of dancers, rapping their way through an alley covered in graffiti.



Meanwhile, on July 12, the duo dropped a pre-debut music video for "Chuckle," a track that is included on their debut album.

Check out the music video teaser for "Welcome To My Jungle" above!