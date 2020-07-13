A Pink's Eunji unveils highlight medley for solo comeback album 'Simple'

Eunji is only days away from her latest solo comeback!

On July 13 KST, the A Pink main vocalist released the highlight medley teaser for her 4th solo mini album 'Simple,' which includes title track "Away." All six songs on the album are either written entirely or co-written by the singer. However, she also collaborated with a number of top Korean musicians for the album, including 10CM and Sungwoo Jungah.

Meanwhile, 'Simple' is set for release on July 15.

Check out the highlight medley for 'Simple' above!