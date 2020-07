TOO released their Music Video for "Count 1, 2".

The members show off their teen-boy charms as they sing a musical-like melody of the song "Count 1, 2". In the music video, the boys are having fun and interacting in a school setting as they are wearing cute colorful outfits.

Their second mini-album 'Running TOOgether' will be released late today on July 15 KST.