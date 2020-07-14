ATEEZ released two song teasers to have fans vote which one they like more

13

On July 14 at midnight KST, KQ Entertainment released teasers of two songs from ATEEZ's new album on social media. One is the preview for "INCEPTION" and the other one is the preview for "THANXX."

ATEEZ is asking fans to vote which song they like more and fans are ecstatic to take part in this fun event. Each preview is about 1 minute and 20 seconds, which is quite a long preview and is long enough for fans to listen in order to make their decision.

Fans will able to make their votes on the ATEEZ voting site until the next 71 hours.

ATEEZ will release their album on July 29th at 6 PM KST. stay tuned for more teasers and updates.

Caption translation: "Voting for the preview of the songs is opened. You can place your votes at the voting site so we ask many to participate."

taeswife06132,698 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

I CAN'T CHOOSEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! WHY THEY GOTTA DO THIS TO US?!

2

BakaKaori306 pts 53 minutes ago 0
53 minutes ago

I love that they're letting fans vote! It's a great way to get people involved and excited for the upcoming release.

