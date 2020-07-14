Lee Hi shows off her mature beauty in her D-8 teaser for her speculated comeback

On July 15 KST, Lee Hi released another teaser photo.

She posted this photo on her Instagram account with the caption 'D-8' along with the hashtag #HOLO.

Lee Hi has been posting photos of the same vibe starting three days ago with the captions of 'D-10' and 'D-9'. This seems to allude to the date she will be making her comeback.

Not much has been written on the caption but fans are speculating she will be making a come back later next week.



Meanwhile, Lee Hi was reportedly preparing for her comeback under AOMG. This would be her first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment.





