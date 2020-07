Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi continue to drop contents for 'Monster' unit debut.





The two Red Velvet members are making a unit debut with their 1st mini-album 'Monster' on July 6 KST. On July 5 at midnight KST, just a day before the full release, the girls revealed more teaser images and a second M/V teaser. They look classy and insanely beautiful in black and white photos.



Check out the teaser video and image above and below! How are you liking their concept?