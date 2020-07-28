18

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) have a summer adventure in '99' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa and Bohyung) have dropped their music video teaser for "99".

In the MV teaser, the duo continue their summer adventure. "99" is an upbeat, feel-good track for the warm season, and Boa and Bohyung themselves participated in writing and composing the song.

Watch KEEMBO's "99" latest MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

