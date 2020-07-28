VIXX' Ravi tours 'Paradise' by land and sea in beautiful MV with Ha Sung Woon

VIXX' Ravi has dropped his music video for "Paradise" featuring Ha Sung Woon.



In the MV, Ravi and Ha Sung Woon tour an island paradise by land and sea as they enjoy the sights and sounds. "Paradise" is the title song of Ravi's summer EP album, and it's about making a paradise with someone special by your side.



Watch Ravi's "Paradise' MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



