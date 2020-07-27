33

Jessi gets ready to gamble in charismatic 1st MV teaser for 'NUNU NANA' comeback single

Jessi's continuing the countdown until her latest comeback!


On July 27 KST, the P NATION rapper revealed the first music video teaser for "NUNU NANA," the title track off of her third mini album 'NUNA.'


In the teaser, Jessi is seen participating in some secret gambling in a restaurant kitchen - the table covered with money and poker chips. Another scene shows her putting on a sexy performance with a number of back-up dancers. The scenes play over a preview of the song, which has an addictive hip-hop trap sound.


Meanwhile, 'NUNA' is set for release on July 30.

