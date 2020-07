S.I.S is only days away from their comeback!

On July 27 KST, the JMG girl group dropped another teaser for their 4th single album 'Don't Wait.' In the group concept teaser, the members are united in the same beautiful white ruffle dresses they wore in their original individual teasers. The four together augments the warm 'countryside summer' mood of the album's concept.



Meanwhile, 'Don't Wait' is set for release on July 31.

Check out S.I.S's group teaser below!