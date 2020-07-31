3

2

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) go off on a summer trip in '99' MV

AKP STAFF

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) have dropped their music video for "99".

In the MV, the duo go off on a summer adventure under sunny weather. "99" is an upbeat, feel-good track for the warm season, and Boa and Bohyung themselves participated in writing and composing the song.

Watch KEEMBO's "99" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. SPICA
  2. Bohyung
  3. Boa (SPICA)
  4. 99
0 262 Share 60% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND