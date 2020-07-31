KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) go off on a summer trip in '99' MV

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) have dropped their music video for "99".



In the MV, the duo go off on a summer adventure under sunny weather. "99" is an upbeat, feel-good track for the warm season, and Boa and Bohyung themselves participated in writing and composing the song.



Watch KEEMBO's "99" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.