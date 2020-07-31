Former U-KISS member Alexander reveals the real story behind why he left the group

Former U-KISS member Alexander revealed the story behind why he left the group.



Alexander made his debut as member of U-KISS in 2008, and he later left the group in February of 2011 with member Ki Bum. In a recent video from the YouTube channel 'Jaykeeout x VWVB', Alexander talks about how he came to join the Korean music industry as a foreigner, his struggles as an idol, what actually happened when he left the group, and what happened afterwards.



