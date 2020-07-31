0

Former U-KISS member Alexander reveals the real story behind why he left the group

Former U-KISS member Alexander revealed the story behind why he left the group.

Alexander made his debut as member of U-KISS in 2008, and he later left the group in February of 2011 with member Ki Bum. In a recent video from the YouTube channel 'Jaykeeout x VWVB', Alexander talks about how he came to join the Korean music industry as a foreigner, his struggles as an idol, what actually happened when he left the group, and what happened afterwards.

Check out Alexander's story above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

