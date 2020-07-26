ENOi drops Gun's concept trailer for special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’

ENOi has dropped the individual concept trailer for Gun.

On July 27 at midnight KST, the rookie boy group unveiled the first of the individual trailers for their upcoming 2nd special album ‘W.A.Y (雨)’. In the video, Gun is surrounded by leafless trees until he appears with one colorful flower in his hand.

According to the tracklist, the album has an overall concept of a flower, starting with the first and second tracks titled "Bloom" and "For Flower Bud", respectively.

Stay tuned for more teasers until the full drop of the album on August 6 KST!