Crush dances like no one is watching in adorable MV teaser for 'Ohio'

Crush is only one day away from releasing his latest single!

On July 13 KST, the P-NATION solo artist revealed the music video teaser for his upcoming single "Ohio." In the video, Crush is seen dressed in all-white, making his way through a parking garage, up a staircase, and various other parts of a large building as he hilariously half-dances, half-stumbles his way through the song.

Meanwhile, Epik High's Tablo recently revealed that he helped write the lyrics for the song, heightening fans' anticipation over what "Ohio" will sound like.

Check out the music video teaser for "Ohio" above!