Rookie duo B.O.Y (ex-MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin) hint at comeback with 'coming soon' teaser

B.O.Y is gearing up to make their first comeback!

On July 13 KST, the Music Works duo took to their official social media platforms to share a coming soon teaser. The image features the duo's name and logo written across three cards, with the phrase 'Be Of You' (the origin of B.O.Y's meaning) also featured across the bottom.

Meanwhile, B.O.Y consists of former MYTEEN members Kim Kook Heon and Song Yu Vin, who gained popularity after appearing together on the Mnet survival program 'Produce X 101,' where they finished in the ranks of #21 and #15 respectively. The duo debuted with their first mini album 'Phase One: YOU' back in January, promoting title tracks "My Angel" and "Clock."

Check out the teaser below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!