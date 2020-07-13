Epik High's Tablo reveals he co-wrote the lyrics for Crush's upcoming single 'Ohio'

Tablo has revealed that he participated in the production of Crush's upcoming single "Ohio"!



On July 13 KST, the Epik High rapper took to his personal Instagram to help promote the new release, sharing an image of the album cover and writing: "I wrote Crush's new single 'Ohio' with him. 7/14 (Tues) 6 PM. Wrote lyrics for Crush’s new single ‘OHIO’ - droppin’ tomorrow!"



In response to the post, Crush expressed his gratitude by leaving a comment stating: "Blo hyung is the best."



Meanwhile, "Ohio" will also feature up-and-coming R&B star Devin Morrison.



Check out Tablo's Instagram post below, and stay tuned for this exciting release!