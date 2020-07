Highlight's Doojoon has released a teaser for the title track "Lonely Night" from his upcoming solo debut mini-album, 'Daybreak'!

Judging by the sound, Doojoon's title track will be moody R&B. In the teaser, he looks handsome in a suit while having a mysterious scar on his face.

'Daybreak' will be out in full this coming July 27 at 6 PM KST!