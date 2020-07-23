16

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

IZ*ONE member Eunbi surprises fans with a new short hairdo

AKP STAFF

IZ*ONE member Eunbi surprised fans with a new short hairdo.

 

One fan posted on an online community multiple photos of IZ*ONE's Eunbi who was rocking her new hairdo. Many fans were surprised that Eunbi had cut her hair so short for they were used to seeing her always with long hair. Eunbi often changed the color of her hair but this was the first time she had changed the length of her hair.

Many netizens and fans alike admire her new hair and have complimented on how good she looks with her new hairstyle. 

Fans commented:

"She looks so good in her new hairstyle."

"Wow, the short hair suits her super well."

"I think long hair looked better on her but she's still pretty."

"I think petite girls do look better with short hair."

"So pretty."

"I think she cut off all her hair that got damaged. it looks much cleaner and she looks sophisticated."

"She looks much better with short hair in my opinion."

xjhopeex92 pts 2 hours ago 0
2 hours ago

short hair looks so good on her !

funkahole2-320 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

What is this oldie irene copycat doing...trying to copy Lisa shameless. Enjoy while you can you'll flop soon

