A Pink's Eunji has dropped her music video for "AWay"!
In the MV, Eunji enjoys a beautiful summer day on top of a green hill and by a calm beach. "AWay" is the title song of her fourth mini album 'Simple', and it's about finding comfort during a difficult time.
Watch Eunji's "AWay" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
A Pink's Eunji gets lost in 'AWay' MV
