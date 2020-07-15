5

A Pink's Eunji gets lost in 'AWay' MV

A Pink's Eunji has dropped her music video for "AWay"!

In the MV, Eunji enjoys a beautiful summer day on top of a green hill and by a calm beach. "AWay" is the title song of her fourth mini album 'Simple', and it's about finding comfort during a difficult time. 

Watch Eunji's "AWay" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Sifat1437 pts 29 minutes ago 0
29 minutes ago

Eunji, as always, is the best at everything!

She_her_her885 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

Tickled pink with her uplifting, spirited and melodic vocals .

