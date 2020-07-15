KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa & Bohyung) tease upcoming return with fireworks

KEEMBO (SPICA's Boa and Bohyung) teased their upcoming comeback with fireworks.
On July 15, KEEMBO posted the video below on Instagram along with the caption, "2020.07.31 #comingsoon Hey guys, can you post a comment? Because we miss you." In the clip, Boa and Bohyung shoot fireworks into the night sky.
The duo's last release was "Scandalous" this past May. Stay tuned for updates on Boa and Bohyung's comeback!
