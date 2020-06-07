WayV unveils 'Awaken The World' concept film and teaser images for member Yangyang

Yangyang is the latest WayV member to have his 'Awaken The World' concept revealed!

On June 7 KST, SM Entertainment revealed Yangyang's 'Awaken Yangyang: 10110' concept film, as well as a new batch of individual teasers.



In the video, Yangyang is in an empty room with cans of spray pants and paint markers, tagging up the walls and drawing everywhere he can. When he stares into the camera, he appears to be so bored out of his mind that he is going a little crazy, and a soundtrack featuring shrill violin music emphasizes the eerie mood of the scene.





The teaser images feature Yangyang not only in his graffiti room from the film, but also posing for a mugshot and wearing the clothes seen in WayV's previous mugshot concept video.

Meanwhile, WayV's 1st full-length album 'Awaken The World' is set for release on June 9.

Check out the teasers here!