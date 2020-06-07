Nature's Lu and Uchae are vintage beauties in latest 'Nature World: Code M' teasers

Nature's Lu and Uchae have another batch of 'Nature World: Code M' teaser images!





In the new batch of images released on June 7, both Lu and Uchae are dressed in vibrantly colored gowns, appearing as beautiful and delicate as a pair of vintage porcelain dolls brought to life.





Meanwhile, 'Nature World: Code M' is set for release on June 17. The girls' comeback title track, according to the teaser images, is "Child" (literal translation).



Have you been keeping up with Nature's comeback teasers?