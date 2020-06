TOO has revealed new group concept photos!

For their first comeback since debut, TOO prepared a sporty concept with their 2nd mini album 'Running TOOgether'. As seen in the album trailer, the boys run together to play various sports together, including soccer and baseball! At the playground and at the beach, TOO members bring a refreshing concept for this summer's promotions.

Get ready for more teasers to come! TOO's 2nd mini album will be released on July 15 KST.