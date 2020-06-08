Brand New Music has confirmed that AB6IX leader Youngmin has left the group.

The news was announced through a statement released on AB6IX's Daum cafe on June 8 KST. In the statement, the agency explained that, after careful discussion, Youngmin has decided to leave the group as to no longer cause harm to the other members.



The agency apologized for the sudden news causing fan concern and expressed deep apology to the many people involved in the album promotions that may have been inconvenienced by his recent DUI scandal.



As previously announced, AB6IX will continue as four members, and Brand New Music insisted that they will do their best to continue supporting the group's future.



The agency finished the statement by once again apologizing for having to deliver such unfortunate news to the fans who have been supporting the group.



Meanwhile, AB6IX still intends on making their comeback on June 29.