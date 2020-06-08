29

Posted by danisurst

AB6IX's Youngmin officially leaves group after drunk driving scandal

Brand New Music has confirmed that AB6IX leader Youngmin has left the group.

The news was announced through a statement released on AB6IX's Daum cafe on June 8 KST. In the statement, the agency explained that, after careful discussion, Youngmin has decided to leave the group as to no longer cause harm to the other members.

The agency apologized for the sudden news causing fan concern and expressed deep apology to the many people involved in the album promotions that may have been inconvenienced by his recent DUI scandal.

As previously announced, AB6IX will continue as four members, and Brand New Music insisted that they will do their best to continue supporting the group's future.

The agency finished the statement by once again apologizing for having to deliver such unfortunate news to the fans who have been supporting the group. 

Meanwhile, AB6IX still intends on making their comeback on June 29.

booitsjwu1,095 pts 46 minutes ago 5
46 minutes ago

I don't understand how so many people drive drunk when it's so easy to get a car service. Does the prospect of their own deaths and the deaths of who knows how many innocent people not concern them enough to just use an app? It's absolutely insane.

5 more replies

8

Siri1235,647 pts 48 minutes ago 5
48 minutes ago

Ok what the fuck? I really really didn't expect that coming. They basically just debuted. Losing the leader in such a short amount of time will effect the rest of the members very badly mentally. And of course it will effect Youngmin's mental health the most. It is not a good decision AT ALL.

5 more replies

