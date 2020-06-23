Jannabi bassist Jang Kyung Joon reportedly struggling with hate comments and sasaeng fans after marriage announcement

Jannabi bassist Jang Kyung Joon is reportedly struggling with hate comments and sasaeng fans after announcing his upcoming marriage.



On June 23, an insider told media outlets, "Jang Kyung Joon is the first member of Jannabi to announce his marriage, and he's struggling mentally due to some sasaeng fans and malicious comments." The leader of Jannabi Choi Jung Hoon also addressed the issue during a live stream, stating, "I heard that Kyung Joon, his family, and those who are going to become his family have suffered terror. This is wrong."



Jang Kyung Joon has now decided to take a hiatus from his activities. He's set to hold a quiet wedding ceremony in August, and addressing rumors of a shot gun wedding, his reps stated his wife-to-be is not pregnant.



He's expected to enlist for his mandatory military service shortly after getting married.



Congratulations to Jang Kyung Joon and his wife-to-be!