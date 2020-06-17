Song Ji Hyo's daughter is on a mission to find her real father in 3rd quirky teaser for 'Did We Love'

JTBC's upcoming new Wed-Thurs drama series 'Did We Love' is piquing viewers' curiosities with yet another fun, quirky teaser!

In teaser #3 of the four-way romance drama, the story's adorable 14-year old narrator Noh Hani (played by Uhm Chae Young) is on a mission to find out who her blood-related father is!

JTBC's 'Did We Love' is a unique romance story surrounding a single mother who has always been too busy for love, named Noh Ae Jung (Song Ji Hyo). However, after 14-years of raising her daughter on her own and finally landing her dream job, Ae Jung encounters four potential suitors all at once - an old boyfriend and a bestselling author Oh Dae Oh (Son Ho Joon), a top actor with a soft side Ryu Jin (Song Jong Ho), her daughter Hani's school teacher Oh Yeon Woo (Goo Ja Sung), and her company's top investor, Goo Pa Do (Kim Min Joon).

Which one do you think is Hani's dad? You can watch the mystery unfold when the JTBC series premieres this July 8 at 9:30 PM KST!