BTOB's Eunkwang announces his very own online concert, 'FoRest: Walk In The Forest'

BTOB's Eunkwang will be hosting an online concert of his very own, via Cube Entertainment's global fan platform 'U CUBE'!

The idol's upcoming online solo concert 'FoRest: Walk In The Forest' is set to take place on July 18 at 5 PM KST. The live broadcast will be available via the Cube TV app and on the web, with tickets going on sale this coming June 19 at 2 PM KST via Interpark.

This will also mark the BTOB leader's first solo concert, approximately 8 years after his debut. Have you been listening to Eunkwang's 1st solo mini album 'FoRest: Entrance'?