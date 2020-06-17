Park Kyung's label responds to reports of investigation for defamation

Park Kyung's label has responded to reports the Block B member is undergoing investigation for defamation.



As previously reported, a representative of Seoul's Sungdong Police Station stated Park Kyung's case had been forwarded to prosecution on June 16. He's currently under investigation of spreading false rumors and defamation of character after naming 6 musicians suspected of sajaegi or chart manipulation.



Park Kyung's label Seven Seasons stated, "We've confirmed the police will send Park Kyung to the prosecution. We'll sincerely cooperate with the investigation in accordance with the prosecution's investigation procedures in the future."



