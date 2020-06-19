15

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Pentagon delights fans with 'Intro VCR' video for 'Basquiat'

Pentagon has delighted fans by dropping a video teasing a visual for their new song "Basquiat". The song gained attention for supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

The group released the song through competing on Mnet's 'Road To Kingdom' and released an 'Intro VCR' video for the song. Although the clip is short, fans are already excited by the prospect of seeing this epic song come to life again through another visual. 

Have you checked out Pentagon's live performance of the song below? Stay tuned for more news regarding the release of the visual. 

Dino_Saur634 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago

wow thank you for posting this! i wonder why you haven't posted onf's either?

