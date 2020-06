Rookie group VERIVERY has revealed more aesthetic teaser images ahead of their fourth mini-album release.

The talented idols are seen rocking their pure visuals in front of a simple white background. However, their individual uniqueness is highlighted due to the simple nature of the shoot, leaving fans wanting more.

Stay tuned for news of VERIVERY's fourth mini-album 'FACE YOU' on July 1 at 6 PM KST.