NU'EST have dropped their sweet music video for "Best Summer".
In a new collaboration with Spoonz, NU'EST have released a bright, cheery track fit for the summer to promote Spoonz' seasonal store items. "Best Summer" is about wanting to make memories that last during the season.
Watch NU'EST's "Best Summer" MV above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!
NU'EST drop sweet 'Best Summer' MV for Spoonz collaboration
